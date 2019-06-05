First Ulitimate state champs to be crowned Thursday

Wednesday, June 5th

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- By the end of the weekend, 25 teams across 6 sports will have laid claim to Spring state championships at the high school level in the state of Vermont.

The VPA has been handing out trophies in some of those sports for nearly a century, like in track and field, while others are more recent additions like lacrosse which was first recognized in the early '90s.

But this year, Vermont has added a new sport to the list of official varsity programs, becoming the first state in the country to do so. Ultimate, often referred to as ultimate frisbee, is a game played with a flying disk where teams try to complete passes to reach an endzone and earn a point.

The game is entirely self-governed, there are no referees. And every incompletion, interception, or foul results in a turnover. Teams switch directions after each point, and the team with the most points after 90 minutes of play wins the game.

As Ultimate grew as a club sport over the years in Vermont, Montpelier High School deveopled into the state's top power. Both its boys and girls teams are unbeaten top seeds and will host the first ever VPA state title games Thursday evening.

The boys Ulitmate final will be up first as Montpelier faces sixth seed Burlington at 5pm at Montpelier High Schools. The girls Ultimate final, pitting the Solons against third seed CVU will follow at 7pm.