Fisk Returns to Track

On Thursday night, racing returned to Thunder Road for the first time in 2020, and for one track official, it was particularly special after the major health scare he suffered on Christmas Day.

"We were in Charlotte at my oldest daughter's house having dinner, and all of a sudden, I couldn't breathe," said Steve Fisk, a longtime track official at Thunder Road.

It was a heart attack.

"So they rushed me down to UVM. They took one look at me and called Code Blue, and everything is kind of squirrelly from there," Fisk said. "I was there for a total of 10 days, and the first three or four days were just foggy. I don't really remember any of it."

Even after Fisk was released from the hospital, he was relegated to spending the first three months of the year on his couch, longing for racing to return...but the coronavirus just made things even more difficult.

"My doctor told me that if I got it I would probably die because of my condition, so I was a little gunshy for a while after that," he said.

So while he was stuck at home, his daughter Savannah organized some of Steve's friends and neighbors for a driveby parade of classic cars to cheer him up.

"I was sitting around feeling sorry for myself, so she thought that if she put together a little surprise like that that it would be a nice thing for me and it was. I thank each and every one of them for coming and it was a nice thing," Fisk said.

On Thursday, Fisk was finally able to return to one of his favorite places, and he's hopeful it's a sign that things are closer to getting back to normal for him and everyone else.

"I'm just happy to be here, happy to be able to be here, and I hope this is the start of the rest of the year with no more hangups," he said."