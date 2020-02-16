Giubardo Leads CVU to Repeat Gymnastics Title

After missing last season with a broken vertebrae, CVU senior Tali Giubardo returned to claim the individual all-around title and lead her team to its second straight state gymnastics crown Saturday afternoon at Essex. The Redhawks fended off the host Hornets by just over four points for the win.

Ella Lesny certainly did her darnedest to give the home team a chance to win it: Lesny competed in all four events and didn't finish lower than sixth in any of them. Her second place finishes in the floor exercise and bars gave her a third place all-around finish.

But it was CVU that completed an undefeated season with yet another title. Four Redhawks finished in the top six of the all-around standings: Delaney Miller bottoms sixth, Laurynn Bombardier fifth, and Taylor Hoar 4th. But it was Tali Giubardo who was the star. The Redhawk senior posted top four finishes in all four events, including a win on the floor exercise, to earn the all-around individual title and lead CVU to a second straight team title.