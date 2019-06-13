Green and Gold connection to Blues' Cup win

Thursday, June 13th

BOSTON, MA -- The St. Louis Blues broke the hearts of the Boston Bruins and their fans, winning Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Finals 4-1 Wednesday night at TD Garden.

While the Bruins came up just short, Catamount Country still has reason to celebrate as two members of the UVM hockey family are now new Stanley Cup champions.

Chris Zimmerman was a four year player for the IceCats from 1977-81. He is in his fifth season as the President and CEO of Business Operations for St. Louis. Joel Farnsworth was the equipment manager for the UVM hockey team from 1996-2001. A Colchester native and UVM alum, Farnsworth has been with the Blues since 2002 and is in his second season as the team's Head Equipment manager.

The players earn the spotlight for winning a Stanley Cup, but a victory and a moment like this is also very special for the people that work behind the scenes.

"There's so much hard work by everybody, from sales to marketing to the medical team, everybody deserves credit for it. Nobody does it by themselves. Coaching staff, everybody. It's absolutely incredible, I can't even begin to put it into words.", said Farnsworth while standing on the TD Garden ice following the win. "It will be one heck of a fun ride home to St. Louis tonight, I know that. It's a long, long way from working at UVM, but it's the most unbelievable experience, I can't even begin to explain it."

"Everybody in our organization has been working all the same amount of days to get ready to try to, quite honestly, to try to capture this type of moment.", said Zimmerman. "I greatly value the time that I had at UVM, and to share this with Joel, to be part of helping to create a championship team, and win the ultimate prize in our sport, it's certainly one of the great moments that I've had in sport in my life, I assure you."