H.S. Alpine Championships - Giant Slalom

Monday, March 2nd
High school alpine championships - Day 1 (Giant Slalom)
Girls Top 5
1. Viva Goetze, MMU
2. Gretch Kogut, Harwood
3. Ashleah Adams, Rutland
4. Blythe Fitch-O'Leary, Rice
5. Annabella Gray, Burr & Burton
Boys Top 5
1. Dylan Roussel, Rutland
2. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe
T3. Brody Chipman, MMU
T3. Brady Kenosh, Rutland
5. Thomas Zachau, St. Johnsbury
Girls Team Totals
1. Woodstock 36
2. Burr & Burton 49
3. Mt. Mansfield 54
4. Stowe 84
5. CVU 94
Boys Team Totals
1. S. Burlington 44
2. Mt. Mansfield 53.5
3. St. Johnsbury 59
4. Stowe 61
5. Rutland 67.5