H.S. Cross Country Titles Handed out in Thetford

There were ideal running conditions at Thetford Academy Saturday for the High School Cross Country Championships, with six team and six individual titles up for grabs.

We start with the Division 1 girls, where it's no surprise to see a CVU runner out in front. This year it's Alica Veronneau. The junior comes across in 19 minutes 33 seconds to claim the individual title.

The Redhawks with 5 of the Top 7 finishers overall as they easily wrap up an 11-straight team championship.

In Division 2, last year's individual champ, Harwood's Ava Thurston, goes back-to-back. She pulls away from her competition with a state-best time of 19 minutes 19 seconds. She was one of 3 Highlanders in the Top 10 as Harwood wins its tenth team title in eleven years.

Division 3 also looked a lot like 2018. Abby Broadley of Bellows Falls dominated the field for the 2nd-straight year. Her winning time: 19 minutes, 39 seconds. Two Terriers finish in the top 5, leading Bellows Falls to a 2nd-straight team crown.

On the boys side, some old champs and a few new ones. In Division 1, a familiar face in front. Henry Farrington of Essex repeating as individual champ. 16 minutes, 19 seconds, the fastest time in any division by almost 30 seconds.

Essex goes 1-2, but it's CVU's depth, with three Top-10 runners led by Matthew Servin, that propels the Redhawks to their first team title in three years.

In division 2, U-32 showed its dominance once again. Senior Waylon Kurts led the way for the Raiders, finishing in 16 minutes, 50 seconds. U-32 claims 4 of the Top 5 finishes and 5 of the Top 7. They easily grab a 4th-straight team title.

Finally, in Division 3, new champs across the board. Mill River's Brogan Giffin hammers the field. 16 minutes, 48 seconds...over 40 seconds in front of 2nd place.

And in the closest team race of the day, it's Peoples Academy, led by Eli Smith, putting three runners in the Top 11 to edge reigning champ Thetford by a single point. It's the Wolves' first title since 2003.