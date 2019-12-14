H.S. Hoops and Hockey for Saturday, December 14th

BOYS BASKETBALL

Missisquoi 60
Winooski 54

Mt. Abe 57
Randolph 45

Burr and Burton 52
Lake Region 42

Richford 34
Craftsbury 21

Essex 65
Mt. Anthony 45

CVU 59
Rutland 51

Harwood 52
Hartford 44

Rivendell 66
Oxbow 43

White River Valley 63
West Rutland 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Region 53
South Burlington 40

Hazen 68
Northfield 25

Blue Mountain 46
Richford 44

Danville 48
Twinfield 25

Fair Haven 65
Bellows Falls 42

Essex 62
Mt. Anthony 35

CVU 66
Rutland 25

BOYS HOCKEY

Milton 6
South Burlington 2

BFA - St. Albans 3
Rice 2

Spaulding 4
Stowe 3

Hartford 0
Woodstock 3

Colchester 2
CVU 4

Mt. Mansfield 2
Burlington 4

Lyndon 3
Missisquoi 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Burlington-Colchester 7
Missisquoi 1

CVU 7
U-32 3

South Burlington 2
Burr and Burton 1

Rutland 4
Rice 3

Harwood - Northfield 2
North Country - Lyndon 0

Woodstock 5
Stowe 4

Hartford 1
Brattleboro 0

Hingham (MA) 3
Essex 2

Potsdam (NY) 4
BFA - St. Albans 3

 