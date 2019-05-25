H.S. Individual Tennis Championships

The first four state championships of the Spring high school sports season were awarded Saturday in Burlington with the Individual Tennis Championships.

At Burlington Tennis Club, Kenzie Biele and Chole Noble of Woodstock took down Abby Rice and Sage Lively of Stowe in the girls doubles final. The Wasps took the match in a third set tiebreak, 2-6, 6-2, 13-11.

The singles title went to CVU's Sophie Dauerman, who beat Hartford's Phelan O'Keefe in straight sets in the final, 7-6, 6-3. It's the sixth straight year this title went to a CVU Redhawk.

The boys titles awarded at Leddy Park Saturday afternoon with Mate Koszo of St. Johnsbury edging out CVU's Josh Ashooh, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6...7-3 in the tiebreak.

But the Toppers did claim the doubles title, as Takahiro Matsumoto and Owen Pakseubzin defeated David Knickerbocker and Eli Pay of Essex 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The team tournaments get underway next week.

