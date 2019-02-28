H.S. Nordic Championships - Day 1 (Freestyle Races)

Thursday, February 28th

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. -- The opening day of the Vermont high school nordic skiing state championships was held Thursday at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

In the boys 5K freestyle race, North Country's Jack Young claimed the win in Division One, topping runner-up Book Hodgeman of BFA-St. Albans by ten seconds. Mount Anthony's Noah Payen was third.

Payne was the first of four Patriots skiers to finish in the top ten, and that depth helped Mount Anthony win the D-1 boys relay later in the day. Brattleboro was second, BFA third.

In Division Two, U-32 dominated, with seven skiers in the top nine, including the top two, winner Jed Kurts and second place Greyson Davis. Elvis McIntosh of Middlebury was third.

U-32 also won the D-2 boys relay, followed by Middlebury and Lamoille on the podium.

In the girls 5K freestyle, Division One top honors in the individual race goes to Mount Mansfield's Rose Clayton and MMU earned the win in the D-1 girls relay as well.

Quincy Massey-Bierman of Burlington was second to Clayton, Brattleboro's Sarah Gallagher third. CVU was second, Mount Anthony third in the relay.

In Division Two, Harwood's Ava Thurston won the individual title with the fastest time of any girl in the field. Maggie McGee of Lamoille was second, U-32's May Lamb third.

In the D-2 relay, May and the Raiders claim the win, followed by Harwood and Middlebury.

The nordic state championships conclude Monday with the classic races at Middlebury College's Rikert Nordic Center.