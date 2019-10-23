H.S. Playoffs for Wednesday, October 23rd

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 9:04 PM, Oct 23, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 Playdowns

#11 BFA - St. Albans 0
#6 Essex 3

#10 Rutland 1
#7 North Country 3

#12 Spaulding 1
#5 Mt. Anthony 4

#9 South Burlington 0
#8 Mt. Mansfield 0
(MMU advances 2-0 on Penalties)

#13 Brattleboro 0
#4 Burlington 5

Division 2

#11 Lamoille 1
#6 Springfield 6

#15 Otter Valley 0
#2 Mt. Abe 6

Division 3

#9 White River Valley 1
#8 BFA - Fairfax 4

#11 Mill River 1
#6 Stowe 4

#10 Windsor 2
#7 Oxbow 1

Division 4

#13 Twinfield 0
#4 Blue Mountain 3

#14 Craftsbury 0
#3 Rivendell 3

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Playdowns

#12 Rutland 0
#5 St. Johnsbury 4

Division 2

#11 Lyndon 2
#6 Lake Region 1

#9 Woodstock 2
#8 U-32 1

#14 Lamoille 1
#3 Harwood 4

Division 3

#11 Thetford 0
#6 Peoples 2

#12 Randolph 0
#5 Vergennes 11

Division 4

#14 Long Trail 0
#3 Arlington 8

#15 Mt. St. Joes 2
#2 Proctor 7

#10 Danville 0
#7 West Rutland 6

#11 Richford 1
#6 White River Valley 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Playdowns

#10 Rice 1
#7 Lyndon 3

#11 Montpelier 1
#6 Mid Vermont Christian 3

 