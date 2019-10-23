H.S. Playoffs for Wednesday, October 23rd

GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Playdowns
#11 BFA - St. Albans 0
#6 Essex 3
#10 Rutland 1
#7 North Country 3
#12 Spaulding 1
#5 Mt. Anthony 4
#9 South Burlington 0
#8 Mt. Mansfield 0
(MMU advances 2-0 on Penalties)
#13 Brattleboro 0
#4 Burlington 5
Division 2
#11 Lamoille 1
#6 Springfield 6
#15 Otter Valley 0
#2 Mt. Abe 6
Division 3
#9 White River Valley 1
#8 BFA - Fairfax 4
#11 Mill River 1
#6 Stowe 4
#10 Windsor 2
#7 Oxbow 1
Division 4
#13 Twinfield 0
#4 Blue Mountain 3
#14 Craftsbury 0
#3 Rivendell 3
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Playdowns
#12 Rutland 0
#5 St. Johnsbury 4
Division 2
#11 Lyndon 2
#6 Lake Region 1
#9 Woodstock 2
#8 U-32 1
#14 Lamoille 1
#3 Harwood 4
Division 3
#11 Thetford 0
#6 Peoples 2
#12 Randolph 0
#5 Vergennes 11
Division 4
#14 Long Trail 0
#3 Arlington 8
#15 Mt. St. Joes 2
#2 Proctor 7
#10 Danville 0
#7 West Rutland 6
#11 Richford 1
#6 White River Valley 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Playdowns
#10 Rice 1
#7 Lyndon 3
#11 Montpelier 1
#6 Mid Vermont Christian 3