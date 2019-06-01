H.S Track & Field State Championships

H.S. TRACK & FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETS
DIVISION 1 @ Burlington H.S.
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1) Essex 159
2) St Johnsbury 140
3) Burlington 55
4) BFA-St. Albans 45
5) Mt Mansfield 39
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1) St Johnsbury 142
2) CVU 107
3) Essex 101
4) North Country 49
5) South Burlington 42
DIVISION 2 @ S. Burlington H.S.
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1) Bellows Falls 127
2) U-32 103
3) Hartford 82
4) Burr & Burton 51
5) Lamoille 45
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1) Bellows Falls 107
2) Rice 105
3) Hartford 78
4) U-32 53
5) Peoples 42
DIVISION 3 @ Windsor H.S.
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1) Thetford 141
2) Springfield 86
3) Oxbow 79
4) Windsor 68
5) Mill River 44
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1) Thetford 126
2) Woodstock 125
3) Mill River 68
4) Randolph 42
5) Lake Region 41
DIVISION 4 @ Windsor H.S.
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1) Northfield 141
2) Leland & Gray 87
3) Arlington Memorial 82
4) Richford 51
5) West Rutland 36
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1) Green Mountain 164
2) Northfield 148
3) Sharon Academy 63
4) Arlington Memorial 47
5) Richford 45