H.S. girls basketball playoffs canceled

Friday, March 13th

The Vermont Principals' Association annoucned Friday that it is canceling the remainer of the winter sports season, specifically, the final games of the girls basketball playoffs.

In the announcement the VPA said, 'Basketball is a sport that brings athletes into extremely close proximity to one another, and given the guidance from health officials at both the state and national levels, it is necessary to make this difficult decision to ensure that we do not inadvertently contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont.'

The games canceled include two state semifinals in Division One and Division Three that had been scheduled for last night, and the four state championship games that were originally set for this weekend, Division Two, Three and Four finals Saturday at the Barre Auditorium, Division One on Sunday at Patrick Gym.

As for moving forward, the VPA said in the announcement that no decision is regarding postponements or cancelations of any spring sports have been made at this time, and that the VPA will be in contact with school officials, health officials and athletic directors regarding the most resonable and safe path moving forward.