H.S. girls basketball semifinals postponed

Thursday, March 12th

The Vermont high school girls basketball state semifinals set for Thursday night, have been postponed until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. That annoucement coming midday Thursday from the Vermont Principals' Association. The Division One semifinals were set to be held at Patrick Gym, Division Three at the Barre Auditorium.

As part of that announcement, the VPA also said that it is exploring options about if, when and where those games will be rescheduled, as well as the girls basketball championship games, which were set for this Saturday in Barre and Sunday at Patrick Gym.

Also, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association canceled it's annual Senior All-Star Game, which was set to take place next Saturday at Windsor High School.

