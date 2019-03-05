H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, March 5th

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 5TH

BOYS BASKETBALL

D-1 Playdowns

#1 Rice Memorial 67, #16 Colchester 45

#2 Mount Mansfield 66, #15 Spaulding 44

#5 St. Johnsbury 71, #12 Burlington 56

#3 Rutland 70, #14 Lyndon 43

#11 South Burlington 54, #6 Champlain Valley 46

D-2 Playdowns

#1 Mount St. Joseph 89, #16 Missisquoi 46

#9 Fair Haven 48, #8 Otter Valley 14

#4 Mill River 57, #13 Harwood 39

#2 Montpelier 59, #15 Vergennes 47

#7 Milton 53, #10 Woodstock 39

D-3 Playdowns

#4 Peoples 55, #13 Leland & Gray 32

#5 Windsor 79, #12 Winooski 68

#6 BFA-Fairfax 73, #11 Randolph 46

D-4 Playdowns

#4 Proctor 54, #13 Long Trail 39

#7 West Rutland 48, #10 Arlington 44

#3 Twin Valley 75, #14 Mid Vermont 39

#11 Rivendell 51, #6 Blue Mountain 35

BOYS HOCKEY

D-1 Quarterfinals

#1 Essex 4, #9 Spaulding 0

#4 Middlebury 2, #5 South Burlington 1

#7 Champlain Valley 1, #2 BFA-St. Albans 0 F-OT

GIRLS HOCKEY

D-1 Quarterfinals

#3 Burlington-Colchester 5, #6 Rutland 2

#1 BFA-St. Albans 1, #8 Stowe 0

#2 Essex 9, #7 Middlebury 2

D-2 Quarterfinals

#4 Harwood 4, #5 CVU 2

#8 Woodstock 5, #1 Burr & Burton 1

#6 Brattleboro 5, #3 U-32 3

 