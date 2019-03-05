H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, March 5th

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 5TH
BOYS BASKETBALL
D-1 Playdowns
#1 Rice Memorial 67, #16 Colchester 45
#2 Mount Mansfield 66, #15 Spaulding 44
#5 St. Johnsbury 71, #12 Burlington 56
#3 Rutland 70, #14 Lyndon 43
#11 South Burlington 54, #6 Champlain Valley 46
D-2 Playdowns
#1 Mount St. Joseph 89, #16 Missisquoi 46
#9 Fair Haven 48, #8 Otter Valley 14
#4 Mill River 57, #13 Harwood 39
#2 Montpelier 59, #15 Vergennes 47
#7 Milton 53, #10 Woodstock 39
D-3 Playdowns
#4 Peoples 55, #13 Leland & Gray 32
#5 Windsor 79, #12 Winooski 68
#6 BFA-Fairfax 73, #11 Randolph 46
D-4 Playdowns
#4 Proctor 54, #13 Long Trail 39
#7 West Rutland 48, #10 Arlington 44
#3 Twin Valley 75, #14 Mid Vermont 39
#11 Rivendell 51, #6 Blue Mountain 35
BOYS HOCKEY
D-1 Quarterfinals
#1 Essex 4, #9 Spaulding 0
#4 Middlebury 2, #5 South Burlington 1
#7 Champlain Valley 1, #2 BFA-St. Albans 0 F-OT
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-1 Quarterfinals
#3 Burlington-Colchester 5, #6 Rutland 2
#1 BFA-St. Albans 1, #8 Stowe 0
#2 Essex 9, #7 Middlebury 2
D-2 Quarterfinals
#4 Harwood 4, #5 CVU 2
#8 Woodstock 5, #1 Burr & Burton 1
#6 Brattleboro 5, #3 U-32 3