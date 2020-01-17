Harris ready for Youth Olympics debut

Thursday, January 17th

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- 17-year-old Hunter Harris is one of five Vermonters representing the United States at the 2020 Youth Olympics, which are underway in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A native of East Fairfield, Harris has been training the last four years in the U.S. Luge program after being noticed at one of the many 'slider search' event the organization hosts throughout the country.

Harris will compete in men's singles luge at the Youth Olympics this Saturday.

The other four Vermonters competing at the Games are Acy Criag from Morrisville. He's race in snowboardcross on Monday, and a trio of nordic skiers, Brian Bushey of Montpelier, Peru's Will Koch and Nine Seeman of Winhall. Cross-country competition at the Games begins on Saturday.

