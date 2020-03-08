Hoopcats Beat Maine in America East Quarterfinals

The top-seeded UVM men's basketball team took longer than might have been expected to pull away from #8 Maine, but eventually the Cats did just that, downing the Black Bears 61-50 in the America East Quarterfinals Saturday night.

Vermont leaned heavily on its seniors in this one, as Anthony Lamb and Everett Duncan each recorded 19 points, Lamb's primarily coming in the first half while Duncan's were mostly in the second.

Maine refused to go quietly, shrinking a 14-point second half deficit all the way to one, but they could never quite catch up. Andrew Fleming's fifth foul with a little less than twelve minutes remaining didn't help their cause either.

UVM advances to the semifinals for the eleventh straight year, and for the third straight year they will host UMBC in the tournament after splitting the last two conference title games with the Retrievers. That game is set for Tuesday night.