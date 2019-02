Junior forward Anthony Lamb logged his fifth double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Catamounts beat America East rival UAlbany 67-49 on Saturday afternoon. Vermont stands at 19-5 on the year and 9-1 in the conference standings. The loss snaps the Great Danes' three-game winning streak who drop to 8-16 overall and 3-6 in league play.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics