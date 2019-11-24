Hoopcats Blast CCSU to Open Hall of Fame Tournament

The UVM men's basketball team had no problem with Central Connecticut State on Saturday evening, routing the Blue Devils 81-49 to advance to Sunday's "Springfield Bracket" Championship game at the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Vermont got major contributions from junior guard Stef Smith and senior forward Anthony Lamb, the former of whom scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, and the latter who tallied 11 of his 15 after the break.

With the win, UVM moves to 5-1 on the year and will play Rider on Sunday after the Broncos used a 25-0 run over the final eight minutes to down Columbia in the other semifinal.