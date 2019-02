Redshirt senior Ernie Duncan poured in a game-high 26 points and junior Anthony Lamb added 24 points as Vermont earned an 86-63 America East win against Maine on Wednesday as a part of National Life Night. The Catamounts claimed their third straight win, improved to 18-5 on the year, and stand atop the league standings with an 8-1 record. The Black Bears fall to 5-18 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics