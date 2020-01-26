Hoopcats Demolish Lowell

The UVM men's basketball team got one of its best all-around performances of the season Saturday night as they blew out conference rival UMass-Lowell 92-62 at Patrick Gym. With the win, the Cats are now alone in first place at 5-1 in America East play.

Vermont was letting the Riverhawks hang around in the very early going, but things changed midway through the first half. The Cats mounted a 17-0 run over the span of seven and a half minutes, getting production from guys like Ryan Davis, Stef Smith, Bailey Patella, and Anthony Lamb to turn an 8-6 lead into a 25-6 cushion.

Lowell would get it back to twelve by the break and made things a little nervy early in the second after a three-point play from Christian Lutete cut the deficit all the way down to nine. But again, UVM had the counterpunch, using a 12-3 spurt to effectively end the game.

Four Catamounts reached double figures, with Lamb leading the way with 20 points.

"Probably one of our top five games so far this year as far as getting towards our potential," the senior forward said. "We had a really good defensive stretch, we had a tough stretch at the end of the first half, but other than that, most of the game was hard fought and we did a pretty good job on their best players and knowing their system and guarding them so I think it was a really good game for us."

"I think the exciting part for me is we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of room for growth," head coach John Becker added. "We've gotta keep pushing, keep having a growth mindset, and hopefully find that kind of elusive ceiling that we're trying to get to."

Vermont will be back in action Wednesday night as they visit UNH.