Hoopcats Down St. Bonaventure in Season Opener

The UVM men's basketball team started its 2019-20 campaign with a victory Friday night, edging St. Bonaventure 61-59 in a game the Cats controlled most of the second half.

Vermont got off to a quick start, seizing a 12-5 lead on a pair of free throws by senior forward Anthony Lamb at the 14:43 mark. But it wouldn't last long, as the hosts responded with a 15-2 barrage, culminating with a reverse layup from Bobby Planutis to give the Bonnies a 20-14 edge. But Vermont responded with a 14-4 run of their own to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room.

The early part of the second half was back and forth, but around the midway point, the Catamounts started to pull away. Robin Duncan scored on a layup to give UVM a 41-40 lead with 10:48 remaining, and the Catamounts never trailed again.

UVM's lead swelled to eleven points, and fluctuated between that spread and just four until the final seconds when a turnover allowed St. Bonaventure to score near the buzzer for the final two point margin.

Lamb led all scorers with 15, while his senior classmate Everett Duncan added 14. The win was Vermont's third in the last four season openers (the lone loss coming at #4 Kentucky in 2017.)

UVM returns to action Sunday afternoon when they visit Bucknell, a team that has defeated the Cats each of the past two seasons.