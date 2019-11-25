Hoopcats Stunned in Second Half, Fall to Rider

The UVM men's basketball team saw a twelve-point halftime lead deteriorate quickly in the second half, as Vermont fell to Rider 72-67 Sunday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament "Springfield Bracket" Championship from Mohegan Sun.

The Cats got ten points each from Anthony Lamb and Stef Smith in the first 20 minutes, but a 17-0 run by Rider early in the second half turned the game in favor of the Broncs.

UVM was able to cut an eleven point deficit to five in the closing moments as Rider failed to pull away at the free throw line, but a 9 of 39 performance from the field in the second half sealed Vermont's fate.

With the loss, UVM drops to 5-2 on the season. They'll host Gallaudet, the D-III program that gave John Becker his first coaching jobs (first as an assistant and then as head coach), on Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.