Hoopcats fall at #7 Virginia 61-55

Tuesday, November 19th

CHARLOTTSVILLE, Va. -- A career-high seven three pointers and 30 points from Anthony Lamb was not enough as Vermont suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday night, falling 61-55 at seventh-ranked Virginia.

Lamb scored 30 for Vermont (4-1), including 25 in the second half, to nearly match the point total of the Cavaliers’ first two opponents of the season, who each managed just 34 points. Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont’s 13 turnovers into 20 points.

Mamadi Diakite scored a team-high 19 for Virginia. The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite’s basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run. Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.

Virginia led 24-18 at halftime, but Vermont used a 10-2 run to start the half to take its first lead since the early going. Lamb had seven points in the run, including the last five, and tacked on his team’s next 12 points with four 3-pointers as the score was tied five times.

Vermont returns to action as they continue the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday (Nov. 23) in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Catamounts will face Central Connecticut State in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.