Hoopcats remember Kobe Bryant

Tuesday, January 28th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Fans around the world continue to mourn Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

At Patrick Gym Tuesday, the scoreboard showed the numbers 8 and 24, the two numbers Bryant wore as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Some of those hardest hit by Bryant's death are others in the basketball community. The member's of the UVM men's hoop team grew up watching Bryant's 20-year NBA career, and they, like so many others, are still coming to terms with Bryant's passing.

"I shoot the way I do because of Kobe.", said sophomore forward Ryan Davis. "Really the biggest thing I took from him was his mentality and the way he went about everything. He took everything as a challenge and he forced himself to be better, he made himself better. That's something I take and try to live by in everything I do."

"The biggest thing I've taken from him, and it's helped me a lot, is being able to work hard and have fun and love the things that you do.", said senior captain Anthony Lamb. "If we can take that away, if everybody could take that away, and what he's given to this world, and this earth — try to find something that you love to do and once you find it, work hard at it. And if everybody can do that, then I think the world would be a better place."