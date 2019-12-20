Hoopcats roll past Lipscomb 86-63

Friday, December 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Stef Smith led a balanced attack with 20 points as the UVM men's basketball team rolled past Lipscomb 86-63 Friday night at Patrick Gym.

Anthony Lamb had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Vermont, which improved to 8-5. Everett Duncan added 12 points. Robin Duncan added 11 rebounds and seven assists, both game highs.

Vermont closes out a four game homestand on Tuesday, December 31st against George Washington. That will be a 2pm tip off at Patrick Gym.

--- Mike McCune

