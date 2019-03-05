Hoopcats roll to Senior Night win over UMass-Lowell

Tuesday, March 5th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The UVM men's basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 74-57 win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday night. UVM honored its seniors, Samuel Dingba and Ernie Duncan, before the game.

Sophomore Stef Smith had a team high 21 points. Duncan added 14. Anthony Lamb had 13 points and tied Dingba with a team high eight rebounds.

The Catamounts finish the conference slate with a 14-2 record and improve to 24-6 on the year. It's the thir straight season and fifth time in school history that the Cats' are 24-6 or better through 30. Vermont also won at least 14 games in conference play for the third year in a row and for the seventh time in program history.

Top-seeded Vermont will host eighth-seeded Maine in the America East Quarterfinals for the fourth straight season on Saturday (March 9). The opening tip if set for 7pm at Patrick Gym.