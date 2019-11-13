Hoopcats top Terriers in home opener

Wednesday, November 13th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Vermont beat Boston University 62-47 on Wednesday night.

It was Lamb’s second double-double in three games.

Vermont (3-0) led 30-27 at intermission and extended the margin to 40-31 on Robin Duncan’s jump shot with 14:52 left. Both teams bogged down on their respective offensive end and each failed to score in a four-minute span. Stef Smith buried a 3-pointer and Aaron Deloney quickly followed with a layup and the Catamounts led by 14.

The Terriers (1-2) never got closer than 10. Walter Whyte’s layup with 3:39 left made it 54-44.

Deloney and Robin Duncan each scored 10 points for Vermont.

Whyte led the Terriers with nine points Max Mahoney grabbed 12 rebounds.

Vermont is 3-0 for the first time in seventeen years. The Catamounts visit St. John's on Saturday.