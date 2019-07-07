Hundreds Cheer on USWNT in Burlington

Hundreds of fans packed into Burlington's City Hall Park to watch the Women's World Cup Final on a big screen and cheered as the US Women's National Team claimed a record-extending fourth title Sunday afternoon.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said this is the third time the park has hosted watch parties for World Cup games, starting with the women's last win back in 2015.

"I think this is one of the few things we've only heard positive feedback about," Weinberger said. "Everyone who comes loves it, even if people can't make it I think they like the idea of the community getting together."

The fans were treated to a great match, as the US broke the scoreless tie on a 61st minute penalty kick by Megan Rapinoe and sealed the 2-0 win on a 69th minute rocket from Rose Lavelle.

"I was really excited," said Olive Martin. "I was surprised that the USA had actually gotten this far. Because I haven't seen very many soccer teams and to see them get far is really exciting."

"I thought they were gonna win from the start of the tournament," her friend Devo Johnson countered. "I'm pretty happy I was right and go USA!"

