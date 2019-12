Stefanos Lekkas stood tall with a 26-save shutout and Ace Cowans buried the game-winning goal at 3:41 of the third period as Vermont took a 2-0 win over Union to close the first day of the 2019 Catamount Cup Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

UVM improves to 2-11-1 overall (0-8-1 HEA) and Union drops to 5-13-0 (3-5-0 ECAC).

Courtesy: UVM Athletics