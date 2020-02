Boston University freshman Trevor Zegras scored the game-winner at 16:25 of the third period as the Terriers came out with a 4-2 Hockey East win over Vermont Friday night.

BU improves to 10-8-6 (7-4-5 HEA) and UVM drops to 3-17-4 (0-13-2 HEA) on Handy Toyota Night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics