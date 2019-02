Liam Coughlin broke the Catamount scoring drought at 14:32 of the first period as Vermont took a 4-1 win over New Hampshire in front of a sellout crowd on Fan Appreciation Night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont improves to 12-14-2 overall (5-11-2 HEA) while New Hampshire drops to 11-10-8 overall (7-7-5 HEA).

Courtesy: UVM Athletics