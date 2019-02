New Hampshire's Patrick Grasso struck just 4:07 into the first period and the Wildcats kept the Vermont Catamounts off the board to take a 1-0 win on Community Bank Night at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday.

New Hampshire improves to 11-9-8 overall (7-6-5 HEA) while Vermont falls to 11-14-2 overall (4-11-2 HEA).

Courtesy: UVM Athletics