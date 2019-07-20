Inglese Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury

Former UVM Women's Basketball Coach Cathy Inglese suffered a traumatic brain injury after a fall Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from her sister Nancy.

Inglese got her first college head coaching job at UVM in 1986, and turned the Catamounts from an also-ran into one of the best women's hoops programs in New England. Vermont captured back to back North Atlantic Conference titles as part of perfect regular seasons in 1991/92 and 92/93, both of which earned the Cats bids to the NCAA Tournament. Inglese took the head coaching job at Boston College following that 1993 season and followed with stints at Rhode Island and Farleigh Dickinson before taking the assistant job at Hofstra.

UVM Athletic Director Jeff Schulman overlapped with Inglese's time in Burlington as a hockey player and briefly as an administrator and offered this statement: "Cathy Inglese is a truly exceptional person who captured the hearts of Catamount Country during her remarkable run as our head women's basketball coach between 1986 and 1993. Like so many in the college athletics world, I was devastated to hear about her accident. I know that I speak for my UVM Athletics colleagues and our great fans in in sending our love, healing thoughts and best wishes to Cathy and her family."

