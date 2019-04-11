Interim no more: Kresge named head coach of UVM women's basketball

Tuesday, April 9th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- A new era has officially begun for UVM women's basketball, although, in reality, that new dawn has been underway now for a full season. Tuesday, Alisa Kresge had the interim tag removed and was named the ninth head coach of the Vermont women's basketball program.

At the press conference to announced the move, coach Kresge joked that it was the longest job interview of her life. Kresge was named the interim head coach of the UVM women ahead of last season after former head coach Chris Day departed the program. Kresge had been the associate head coach for two seasons after spending seven years as an assistant at Marist, where she was also a standout player.

Kresge inherited a roster with just five upperclassmen, four of them seniors, and seven freshman. She led the Cats to an overall record of 11-18 and 7-9 in America East play, the most total wins and conference wins since 2010. Vermont finished tied for fifth place in conference, and was in the mix for a top four finish all the way to the final two games of the regular season.

After juggling the challenges of trying to establish a culture while at the same time hoping to prove you deserve to see those efforts to their fruition, today was the fullfilment of a dream for Kresge, and for Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman, the combination of positive results on the court and a team that came together off the court made this decision an easy one.

"I felt like, of course there's stress and pressure, but at the end of the day we wanted to make sure that we could sleep at night knowing that we supported our student-athletes in being people, students and athletes and doing it the right way.", said Kresge at the press conference. "I really want to be in that role, to help mold student-athletes and give them that same experience I had, which I cherish. And to be here today is surreal, I can't believe it's happening and I'm just so honored and I truly feel privileged to be here."

"It just became more and more clear to me as the season went along that she was the right person to lead us back to a championship level.", added Schulman. "And as she said, we want to do this the right way. We want to build a sustainable program, much like the men have over the years. Not cut corners, do the right things the right way, have a program that this University and the State of Vermont can be proud of. And I think Alisa is the right person to take us there."