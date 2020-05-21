Into the Archives with Taylor Coppenrath - Part 1

Monday, May 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- WCAX Sports Director goes into the Channel Three archives and looks back at the 2004 America East men's basketball championship game with UVM Athletics Hall of Famer Taylor Coppenrath:

The Hoopcats impressive run of three straight conference championships began on the road in 2003 at Boston University. David Hehn hit a fade away baseline jumper with under six seconds to go, and the Terriers missed at the buzzer to send UVM into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Jump ahead one year later, after top seed B-U was upset in the quarterfinals, UVM, the second seed, hosted number four Maine in the 2004 title game at Patrick Gym. It was the first game ever broadcast nationally from Patrick, and while Cat Country was certainly buzzing there was an air of uncertainty hovering over the gym that day regarding the status of star junior forward Taylor Coppenrath.

"The week leading up, everybody is super excited, but I'm still a little disappointed because I'm not sure of my role yet.", says Coppenrath.

Coppenrath, the reigning America East player of the year, has suffered a fractured wrist in a road loss at Boston University on February 15th. He hadn't played since.

"They said if something happens, you fall on it, the cast doesn't support it fully, you could fracture it all the way through and set you back even further.", says Coppenrath.

Game day, Coppenrath took the court with his teammates. His first time in action in a month and with the fracture not fully healed, Taylor wasn't sure how big a factor he could actually be.

"I felt like if I'm close to the basket get some rebounds even and pass the ball there's still some advantages I was thinking would be beneficial to the guys on the team.", says Coppenrath.

It turns out he didn't have to worry at all as Coppenrath would put together a performance for the ages.

--- Look for part two of Into the Archives with Taylor Coppenrath ---

