Ivy League cancels fall sports

Wednesday, July 8th

The Ivy League has decided to cancel the fall sports season at it's eight member schools, including Dartmouth. Those fall sports include football, soccer, field hockey and cross-country along with several others. The League hopes those fall sports can be moved to the spring, but that decision will be determined at a later date. The headline sport in this decision is football. Dartmouth won a share of the Ivy League title this past fall.

The Ivy League will also not entertain any sports being played through the end of fall semester at the earliest. That decision also impacts the start of the winter season, with basketball and hockey, as well. The Ivy League is the first NCAA Division One athletic conference to cancel its fall season.