Kpedi to transfer from UVM

Monday, April 1st

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Men's basketball sophomore forward Ra Kpedi has decided to transfer from the University of Vermont.

Kpedi's decision to transfer was confirmed to Channel Three Sports by UVM Monday night. A 6-9 forward from Indiana, Kpedi played in twelve games as a freshman after injuries forced the Cats to cut short what was to be a redshirt season. He played fourteen minutes in his UVM debut against New Hampshire, scoring four points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots. He had a season high six points, along with five boards in a win at Hartford later that season.

This season, Kpedi started the first six games of the year. He had 16 points in the home opener against Northern Vermont-Lyndon. Outside of that performance, Kpedi scored seven points in a game three times, at Maine, and at home against New Hampshire and Lowell. He averaged two and a half points per game and two rebounds as a sophomore and for his career, in 39 games, Kpedi averaged 2.4 points per game and 1.6 rebounds, averaging eight and a half minutes per game.