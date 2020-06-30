Lake Monsters season officially canceled

Tuesday, June 30th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Vermont Lake Monsters season is over before it ever began.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that teams will not be sending players to their minor league affiliates this summer, a move that results in the cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season. The Vermont Lake Monsters issued a press release late Tuesday afternoon once the announcement was made official:

" The Vermont Lake Monsters announced today that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been shelved, due to the impacts of COVID-19. As a result of a decision by Major League Baseball to not send players to their affiliates, there will be no Minor League Baseball games played in any city in the country this year.

“The present challenges and restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible for us to host a season,” says General Manager Joe Doud. The Lake Monsters have been playing in Burlington since 1994, as first the Vermont Expos, and now as the Vermont Lake Monsters.

“We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community this summer, in ways that we are able to make an impact” says Doud. “Just because we won’t be playing games, doesn’t mean that we have given up on providing a fun, memorable experiences for families this summer.”

The New York-Penn League had announced an indefinite delay to the league season due to the pandemic in mid-June. Major League Baseball is set to open training camps on Wednesday for an abbreviated 60-game season that will not begin until late July.