Lamb Declares for NBA Draft

For the second time in three years, a member of the UVM men's basketball team has declared for the NBA Draft a year early after junior forward Anthony Lamb stated his intentions to test the waters Thursday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the athletic department, Lamb said, “With the support of my coaches and family, I have decided to test the waters and declare as an early entrant for the 2019 NBA Draft. I'm looking forward to gathering feedback regarding the strengths and weaknesses of my game directly from NBA front offices. I intend to learn and improve during this process."

It is important to note that declaring early for the NBA Draft doesn't necessarily mean what it used to, even should the player sign with an agent. The NCAA has relaxed the rules over the past few years to allow for players to declare, get evaluated by NBA front offices, and then make a decision whether to keep their name in the draft or return to school.

Should Lamb receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, that's being held from May 15th to 19th. The deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school is Wednesday, May 29th.

