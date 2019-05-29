Lamb to return for senior season at UVM

Monday, May 27th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Star men's basketball forward Anthony Lamb has made it official, he is returning for his season at UVM.

In a statement Monday, Lamb announced that he is withdrawing his name from the upcoming NBA Draft. Just over a month ago, Lamb issued a statement saying he was entering his name for the Draft. The move allowed him to work out for NBA teams, but he had until this Wednesday to withdraw and maintain his college eligibility for his senior season.

In his statement, Lamb said "I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning to Vermont for my senior season. I'd like to thank all of the NBA teams that brought me in for an evaluation. It was a fantastic learning experience. However, I'll be withdrawing my name from the 2019 NBA Draft and focusing on helping Vermont return to the NCAA Tournament #ThisIsVermont."

Lamb is the reigning America East player of the year in both the regular season and the conference tournament, and an honorable mention All-American. He led the Cats to a 27-7 record and a second trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last three years.

With Lamb's return, Vermont will have six of last year's top seven scorers back from last season. The departure is a big one in first team All-conference guard Ernie Duncan, but UVM will be adding 6-11 forward Daniel Giddens from Alabama, a graduate transfer who will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.