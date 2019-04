Senior Dawes Milchling scored the game-winning goal with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter to give Vermont its first win over UAlbany since 2011 on Alumni Weekend Saturday at Virtue Field. Saturday's game was also Vermont's annual Rally Against Cancer game, presented by Inspired Closets.

Vermont improves to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in America East play. UAlbany drops to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics