Levins wins Vermont Women's Am

Thursday, August 8th

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- Chloe Levins of Rutland Country Club took the lead on day one of the Vermont Amateur Women’s Golf Championship and never gave it up, going wire-to-wire over three days of competition at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury, winning the event for the first time. Levins was runner-up in 2014 when the event was held at Orleans CC.

Levins’ 74-74-77/225 put her eight strokes ahead of defending champion Tiffany Maurycy of Killington (76-79-78/233).

Andrea Brown of Lakeside was third with 237. Nine-time Amateur champion Holly Reynolds of Copley CC fired a 71 -- the low score of the rain-delayed third round -- for a total score of 239 and a fourth-place finish. In a tie with Reynolds was Carson Laderoute of Burlington CC (84/81/74).

Julia Dapron of the Dorset Field Club won the Junior division (80-85-77/242) over Mia Politano of Ralph Myhre (91-94-82/267) and Jillian Miles of Rutland (106-97-89/292). Miles won the trophy for the lowest net score.

Burlington CC won the Buxton Cup team competition.

Full field results and photographs of the winners can be found on the VSWGA website, www.vswga.org

Courtesy: VSWGA

