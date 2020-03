Kharis Idom led the River Hawks in scoring for the tenth straight game with 17 points as the River Hawks withstood a 17-2 fourth quarter run from the Catamounts to secure the three-seed in the upcoming America East Playoffs presented by Hercules Tires with a 62-58 win. The Catamounts finish the conference slate at 6-10 in a tie for sixth place. Vermont will be the seven-seed in the playoffs by virtue of league tiebreaking procedures.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics