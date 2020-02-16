MMU, South Burlington Earn Dance Titles

Mt. Mansfield and South Burlington each took titles at the High School Dance Championships Saturday evening in Vergennes.

For the second straight year, the MMU Cougars were tops in both the Hip-Hop and Jazz divisions, holding off Lamoille in both categories. It was a fifth straight Hip-Hop crown and a third Jazz title in four years for the Cougs.

South Burlington finished third behind MMU and Lamoille in the Jazz category, but they made up for it by claiming the Pom title for the fourth consecutive year. Rival Colchester finished second in the Pom category.