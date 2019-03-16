MSJ, Thetford, and Danville Win Boys Hoops Titles

MSJ, Thetford, and Danville were crowned Boys Basketball State Champions in Divisions 2, 3, and 4 respectively Saturday at the Barre Aud.

For the Green Wave, it was the program's fifth ever title and second in D-2. Logan Montilla led the way for top-seeded Mt. St. Joseph, pouring in 20 points as his team held off a furious fourth quarter charge to beat Lake Region 49-44.

"It means a lot, honestly," Montilla said. "We've been talking about it since the beginning of the season. And we finally got to win the team championship, so it was great."

In D-3, the #3 seed Thetford Panthers pulled off the only upset of the day, edging top-seed Williamstown 73-64. Jake Colby had 22 points on the evening for Thetford, which won its first state title since 2004.

"We are a very composed team," Colby said. "We can overcome a lot of adversity. We knew that they were going to come out hot. We knew we had to overcome it, just slow the ball down, and just execute and get some defensive stops and some rebounds. It’s the perfect way I’d want to end my basketball career for sure. I couldn’t imagine it any other way."

The D-4 crown is heading up to Danville after the Indians 57-44 in the final. Ian Steele led the way with 24 points as Danville bounced back from last year's championship game loss to win their second title in six seasons.

"We just persevered through things," Steele said. "We've been through a lot as a team. We're really close and we just play really well as a team and just got it done. It feels good to win with the seniors, it's their last year, and just get the win ultimately."