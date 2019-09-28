Midd Field Hockey Rolls Conn. College

Top-ranked Middlebury scored two goals in three separate quarters Saturday on its way to a 6-1 NESCAC win over Connecticut College (2-5, 0-4) on Kohn Field. The triumph increases their home winning streak to 27-straight games. The Panthers return to action Sunday when they travel to Amherst for a 12:00 p.m. contest, while the Camels play at 12th-ranked Williams at the same time.

Middlebury wasted little time getting on the board, taking a 1-0 lead just 4:42 into the game. Danielle Brown punched in a loose ball on the left side on a penalty corner for her fourth goal of the season. The Panthers doubled their lead with 3:40 left in the opening quarter, as Emma Johns and Erin Nicholas worked a nice give-and-go inside the Camel crease, with Johns scoring inside the left post for her first goal of the season.

Connecticut College's best scoring opportunity came with 2:31 remaining, as Sophie Pollinger ripped a shot from the left that Middlebury goalie Grace Harlan kicked away with her right pad.

The Panthers moved ahead 3-0 with 6:49 elapsed in the third quarter when Kelly Coyle redirected a pass from Grace Murphy on a penalty corner. The goal was Coyle's fourth of the fall. Johns made it a 4-0 Middlebury lead just 4:18 later, scoring on a loose ball in front of the Connecticut College goal.

The hosts pushed their advantage to 5-0 when Marissa Baker rifled a low shot on the left side following a nifty pass from Riley Marchin with 2:10 elapsed in the final quarter. The visitors got on the scoreboard less than two minutes later when Caroline Ferro gathered a loose ball, driving to her left before sending a hard, low shot inside the right post. The score was her second of the season.

Katie George capped the scoring for Middlebury with her team-leading sixth goal of the season, tapping a shot in from the left side with 7:39 remaining for the final 6-1 victory.

Middlebury finished the contest with a 23-3 advantage in shots and earned all 10 of the game's penalty corners. Harlan finished with a pair of saves, while Andi McGraw made nine stops for the visitors.

