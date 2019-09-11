Midd Women's Soccer Edges Wheaton

The Middlebury women's soccer team completed its busy start of the season on Sunday, posting a 2-1 triumph over visiting Wheaton for its third victory in five days. The second-ranked Panthers (3-0-0) are back on action at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday traveling to Plattsburgh State, while the Lyons (1-1-2) are home earlier that day at 4:00 p.m. against Bridgewater State.

Middlebury jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 6:55 expired, as the hosts tallied on their first shot of the game. Kristen Monten sent a through ball to Simone Ameer, who tucked a shot inside the left post. The goal was Ameer's third of the season, as she has scored in each of the team's three contests. The Panthers doubled their advantage with 20:21 on the clock, cashing in on a corner kick. Magnolia Moskun placed the corner into the restraining area where Olivia Miller bodied the ball to Quinn Rogers near the left post, who slid a shot into the net for a 2-0 lead.

In the second frame, the visitors cut the deficit in half with a tally in the 59th minute. Aymara O'Brien-Pappalardo served a free kick from deep in the right corner to the far post, where Amanda Dunton redirected the ball into the Middlebury net. The goal was the first allowed by the Panthers this season.

Minutes after the goal, the Lyons nearly tied the game when Chloe Troy made a run down the right side and fired a low shot that Middlebury keeper Ursula Alwang made a diving save on. The Panthers had an opportunity to add an insurance goal in the final minutes, but Ameer's laser from 30 yards hit the cross bar.

In goal for the Middlebury, Eva Shaw didn't face a shot in the opening half, while Alwang had two saves in the final 45 minutes. Wheaton's Alexa Barbagallo registered seven stops. Middlebury held a 24-3 margin in shots and took three of the contest's four corner kicks.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics