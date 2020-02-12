Mitchell, Lenes react to Coach Sneddon's retirement

Two of Kevin Sneddon's former players are reacting to Sneddon's announcement that he'll be retiring as head coach of the UVM men's hockey team at the end of the season.

Pete Lenes and Torrey Mitchell were Catamount teammates under coach Sneddon for two seasons between, 2005 and 2007. Mitchell went on to play 13 seasons in the NHL. Lenes played 10 seasons for various pro leagues across the globe. Currently, they run Elev802 in Essex, training future stars of the game.

"He left his mark on Vermont hockey," Mitchell said. "As a great person. As a great coach. He got a lot out of his players, myself in particular."

"When you walked into a lockeroom, and you saw Coach Sneddon as a young kid, you were pretty intimidated," Lenes said.

Sneddon, who spent 17 season as UVM's head coach, made the announcement last week ending speculation about his future. The Catamounts are 3-20-4 over all this season and 0-15-2 in Hockey East.

"You could see that they had a rough year, but that didn't come to mind. It was more of, wow," Lenes said.

Both Mitchell and Lenes said they would like to see someone young and with plenty of energy take over the program. UVM says a national search is underway to find Coach Seddon's replacement.