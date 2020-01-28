Moltzan, St. Germain visit Cat Country

Monday, January 27th

STOWE, Vt. -- The University of Vermont ski team won the UVM Carnival this past weekend. On Friday, at the Giant Slalom races at Stowe, a couple of familiar faces were on hand.

With about a month off between slalom and GS events on the World Cup circut, former UVM alpine stars Paula Moltzan and Laurence St. Germain were on hand to compete for a day and visit old friends before they both headed home to spend time with their families before returning to Europe.

Moltzan is a member of the U-S Ski Team now, while St. Germain is representing Canada on the World Cup circuit. Moltzan has battled injuries a bit this season, but in the final slalom before this break placed 23 in Flachau, Austria.

St. Germain finished ninth, eleventh and tenth in the last three World Cup slalom events, and also has a fifth place finish at a parallel slalom back in mid-December in Switzerland. So while both former SkiCats are excited to be competing at the sport's highest level, they were also thrilled to be able to make a brief return to their former home, a place they both credit with helping them become the competitors they are today.

"I think I'm just believing in my skiing and I've been improving every year.", said St. Germain. "Here I had such a great buildup to my career, coming to UVM. Even winning NCAAs. Still to this day, the race I have been most nervous for was the NCAAs, so I think being here has been very good for me in the World Cup."

"I take a lot of things that I learned at college onto the World Cup circuit.", said Moltzan. "I think it's just about having fun and remembering what it's all about. It's about the process and it doesn't just happen right away, so just being aware of that it's easier to be happy. So I'm just trying to stay happy while I'm out here and looking forward to going back to Europe and kicking the second half off. "