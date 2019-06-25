Monsters Add Three Draft Picks

Three of the Oakland Athletics top four picks from the 2019 Major League Draft are expected to join the Vermont Lake Monsters during its upcoming six-game homestand June 25-30 at historic Centennial Field.

The three picks are first-round infielder Logan Davidson out of Clemson University, second-round pitcher Tyler Baum from the University of North Carolina and fourth-round catcher Kyle McCann from Georgia Tech University.

Davidson was a two-time, second-team All-ACC selection for the Tigers and reached base safely in 59 of 61 games played this spring (including a 56-game on-base streak). The switch-hitter out of Charlotte, North Carolina hit .291 with 55 runs, 18 doubles, 55 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 61 games in 2019, while hitting 15 home runs in both 2018 and 2019 (42 homers and 142 RBI in 187 career games over his three years at Clemson).

Baum was a third-team All-ACC selection after going 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA, 25 walks and 99 strikeouts over 93 innings in 17 appearances during 2019 season. Over his three-year career with the Tar Heels, the right-hander was 18-4 with a 3.71 ERA, 84 walks and 220 strikeouts in 221 innings. Last summer in the Cape Cod League, Baum was named All-League after going 5-1 with 2.72 ERA.

McCann was a 2019 1st-team All-Conference selection after leading the ACC with 23 home runs and a Buster Posey Catcher of the Year finalist. The left-handed swinging catcher hit .299 with 58 runs, 12 doubles and 70 RBI over 62 games this spring to go along with his 23 home runs. McCann played five games in the Arizona League, hitting .400 (8-for-20) with 10 runs, two doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBI.

